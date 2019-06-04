Religious clerics reject announcement of celebrating Eid in KP 

PESHAWAR: Country’s renowned religious clerics on Tuesday rejected the announcement made by Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’s provincial government to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today, following Mufti Popalzai’s announcement, ARY News reported.

Eid is officially being celebrated in KP following the announcement made by Popalzai, which was second by the provincial government.

Talking to ARY News exclusively Mufi Zubair questioned how come a provincial government can announce to celebrate Eid on the declaration of a mosque?, knowing that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) is present.

Mufi Naeem said, is provincial government want to create conflict by announcing the Eid by neglecting RHC, a body formed for moon sighting by the state?

Read more: Information Minister KP suggests Popalzai’s appointment as moon sighting committee chairman

Yesterday, the KP government had made announcement after taking into account ‘testimonies’ of moon sighting all over KP, according to KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai.

The KP government spokesperson said that the decision to hold Eid was taken by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The minister said that the government received a number of testimonies for Shawwal moon sighting from the erstwhile Federal Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA).

Comments

comments