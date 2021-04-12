Religious party’s protests cause massive traffic jams in Karachi

KARACHI: Massive traffic jam is being witnessed on several roads of Karachi road due to protests staged by a religious party on different routes of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, hundreds of vehicles have stuck in traffic due to the closure of several Karachi roads.

The traffic jam was observed at Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, Baldia, Tower, I.I Chundrigar Road, Johar Mor, Drigh Road, M.A Jinnah Road, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, and other adjacent areas of the megacity.

The road is closed for traffic at Orangi No 5 due to the protest of the religious party. Traffic is diverted from Orangi No 1/5 and Z.M.C.

As per traffic police, the road leading towards Baldia No 4. has been closed while traffic coming from Daba Mor is diverted from 24 Market.

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances were stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens and rescue teams attempting to reach homes and hospitals.

It may be noted that the worst traffic jams were witnessed in several other cities of the city due to protest demonstrations by the religious party.

