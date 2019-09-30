Remains of another missing child found in Chunian

CHUNIAN: The police on Monday found remains of another child from Industrial area of Chunian, who was kidnapped and later killed, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the remains were found at the distance of half kilometer away, from last crime scene. “The remains might be of another child, who went missing from Chunian, earlier”, the police said.

It may be noted that the number of killed children has jumped to five in the area in the month of September.

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

Last week, the police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

Read more: Police claim ‘breakthrough’ in Chunian rape-slay case investigation

Locals suspected a gang was behind the killing of minor boys after rape. The traders association of Chunian had protested against the incident.

After the incident, the attendance of children in local schools had gone down and the streets of the area have deserted.

Comments

comments