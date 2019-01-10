Removal of 20 proposed names from ECL deferred until SC’s detailed verdict: Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry declared that the government will remove 20 names, proposed by the Supreme Court (SC), from the Exit Control List (ECL) after receiving a detailed verdict from the apex court.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the minister assured that the travel ban will be lifted from 20 specified suspects, once the top court gives a detailed verdict on its Jan 7 ruling to strike off the names of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naek and 17 others from the ECL pertaining to the fake bank accounts case.

The federal cabinet has refused to grant the request of the Interior Minister to immediately execute the SC’s order to exclude 20 suspects out of 172 from the ECL, the minister continued.

The minister informed, in the month of December, exports were boosted up to 4.5 percent boost, while imports declined to 8.4 percent.

The gas crisis in the country are being dealt on emergency basis, he assured. “Gas theft worth Rs48 billion is taking place countrywide.”

More to follow …

Comments

comments