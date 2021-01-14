Remove ban on import of vehicles, petitioner pleads LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued on Thursday notices to the authorities concerned to file comments on a petition challenging ban on import of vehicles.

The petitioner stated before the court that prices of vehicles have skyrocketed, due to which purchasing a car is becoming a pipe dream for a common man. Vehicles’ prices could be brought down by allowing their import, he suggested.

He complained to the court that local auto companies were selling four-wheelers at exorbitant rates due to the ban.

The petitioner, thus, pleaded with the court to direct the government to remove the ban on vehicles’ import.

According to a report, car sales grew 18 per cent to 78,910 units during the first six months of the current fiscal year of 2020/21.

Car sales by Suzuki, Indus Motors, Honda and Hyundai were recorded at 67,019 units in the corresponding period last year, data released by the industry showed.

