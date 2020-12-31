Remove govt officials facing criminal; NAB cases, SHC oreders Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has Thursday ordered the provincial government to remove from posts all officials facing corruption and criminal cases, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the court heard the plea, filed by Muttaihda Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, against Sindh officials who faced criminal or corruption proceedings in various cases wherein the court ordered the government to suspend all such officials.

The court noted that officials suspected for corruption and facing NAB cases are still operating and remarked that they do not deserve to hold their posts until exonerated of their charges.

It chided the Sindh establishment as to why such officials were not yet removed and allowed to operate in official capacities.

Court has directed the chief secretary to remove those officials from whatever portfolios they are holding at the moment and submit a report on it to the court.

There has been a long-pending investigation on such allegedly corrupt officials due to which many deserving candidates were deprived of getting due promotions.

The hearing has been adjourned to January 14 by the court which has directed the chief secretary to furnish its report.

It is to be noted that at least 500 Sindh officials are included in the pleas by MQM-P in the court of law.

