Removing Shehbaz as PAC chairman would make matters worse: Asif

SIALKOT: Shehbaz Sharif entitled to hold the office of Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament as the Leader of Opposition, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said on Sunday in Sialkot.

Talking to media at his residence here, Asif said removing Shehbaz Sharif from the chairmanship of the PAC would only make matters worse.

Former federal minister said there is threat to the system from the rulers adding that the opposition have reservations. He said, “ we want the system to work despite reservations”. He said the government’s attitude will bring the system to halt”.

He claimed,” the government is only printing banknotes and till now it has printed Rs 1.4 trillion.”

Asif said Prime Minister Imran Khan sounds worried by his tone and added that politicians are always ready for elections.

The PML-N leader said the government is its own enemy it does not let the bureaucracy to work. “The government has only put boards on old projects in its six months rule,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also criticised the government’s foreign policy and said it was not in the right direction.

Replying a question he said only prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan has been given an NRO.

