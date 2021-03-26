Web Analytics
Renowned playwright Haseena Moin passes away

Haseena Moin

Legendary Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin has passed away at the age of 79 in Karachi, confirmed her family early on Friday. 

According to reports, Moin had been battling cancer for the past few years, however, the immediate cause of her death has not been revealed. Her funeral prayers will be held today, Friday, in the area of Nazimabad in Karachi.

The celebrated writer penned a number of TV hits through the length of her decades-long career, including classics like Tanhaiyaan, Dhoop Kinare, Des Pardes among others. She also wrote the dialogues for the ARY Digital drama Kaisa Yeh Junoon, and the Bollywood film Henna. 

Most notably, she was the writing force behind Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani, in the early 1970s.

