Petroleum Division refutes reports of hike in gas prices

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division has refuted the reports of hike in gas prices for domestic consumers, clarifying that the recommendations forwarded by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has not been finalised nor it was approved by any forum, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The division clarified that the amendment in gas prices was usually made twice in a year after reviewing various aspects. It is said that OGRA has recommended implementing new rates under Section 8 of Ordinance 2002 after getting the suggestion from the supply companies in view of revenue estimations.

The federation will make a final decision regarding the new gas rates under the same ordinance and it will be announced after the formal approval of the federal cabinet. The division asked media outlets not to release the rate list until the final decision was made in this regards.

Earlier in September, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced to revert it’s prior decision to increase gas prices of commercial ‘tandoors’ across Pakistan.

SSGC rolled back the new rate which was announced to be at Rs 1283 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) to the previously allocated Rs 738 per MMBTU.

SSGC further said in a statement on the matter that those commercial users who had been overcharged could bring their gas bills to the concerned authorities, or contact them on the matter, their money would be reimbursed.

The tandoors shall henceforth be charged on the tariffs decided upon before July 1, concluded SSGC.

The Muttahida Naanbai Association on August 5 set a deadline for the government to push up roti prices.

Speaking at a press conference, the association’s president Aftab Gul said they have given the government the August 29 deadline to increase prices of roti.

He said naanbais are made to sell a roti for Rs6 but they suffer losses even if they sell it for Rs8 owing to rising inflation.

Comments

comments