Focusing on rescue activities in quake-hit areas: NDMA Chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt (gen) Mohammad Afzal said the concerned departments will focus on rescue operations for next two days after magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted several parts of Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the NDMA chairman said the authorities main focus will be on rescue operations for the next two days, adding that the relief activities would start from next week.

He confirmed that at least 10 people were dead and over 100 injured after a powerful earthquake hit parts of the AJK and other areas.

“Right now, I can confirm the death of 10 people. “Approximately 100 are injured. Some reports say 300 are injured, said Lt Gen Afzal.

The Chairman NDMA said Mangla to Jatalan road has been damaged in the quake, while three bridges also suffered. He further said that 200 tents, 800 blankets, and 100 medical kits are being dispatched to the affected areas.

He confirmed that the quake has not affected Mangla Dam.

“Thank God the quake has not affected Mangla Dam. Turbine operation of Mangla Dam has been suspended due to technical reasons,” he added.

He said Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab has provided 20 ambulances and six rescue vehicles.

Earthquake brings disasters in AJK

The strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which claimed at least 19 lives and more than 300 left injured so far.

The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The death toll rises to 19 in the affected areas primarily Mirpur and Jatlan of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir which was previously stood at 2 after the emergence of initial reports.

According to the latest reports, at least 19 people lost their lives and more than 300 people received injuries as 11 deaths are reported in Jatlan and 8 in Mirpur.

PM Imran expresses grief

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties caused by a devastating earthquake in the country.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing the best medical facilities to the quake victims. He asked all the institutions to continue rescue and relief operation on an emergency basis.

COAS directs immediate rescue

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa had issued directives to the Pakistan Armed Forces to begin urgent relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake.

According to details, Pakistan Armed Forces, medical and aviation contingents have been dispatched to provide relief to those affected by the natural calamity heeding the Army Chief’s orders.

Pakistan Army aviation helicopters complete aerial reconnaissance for damage assessment

Pakistan Army aviation helicopters have completed aerial reconnaissance for damage assessment in Mirpur, Jarikas and Jatlan areas.

According to ISPR, Army troops have reached earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas, whereas relief and rescue efforts are underway

