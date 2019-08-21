Rescue activities underway after water level rises in Sutlej river

KASUR: The humanitarian and rescue activities are underway by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the Kasur district as the water level is mounting in River Sutlej at Gunda Singh Wala point.

The PDMA spokesman said that the water flow is 1,09,319 cusecs in Sutlej river at the town of Hareke, Radio Pakistan reported.

He told that there are 59,000 cusecs of water at Sutlej river at Gunda Singh Wala point.

The PDMA teams have rescued 1,575 persons from the inundated areas, whereas, 1,728 people have been shifted to safe places from flooded areas.

The PDMA has set up nine assistance camps at Kasur, nine at Pakpattan and seven at Vehari where relief including food and medicine are being provided to the flood affectees, the spokesperson said.

The flooding was caused as India released the water into Sutlej River, which is in sheer violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

The flood has inundated more than 2 dozen villages on both sides of the river bed in Kasur district.

