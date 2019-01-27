Rescue operation in Nathia Gali underway on 5th consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The rescue operation in Nathia Gali is underway on fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122, hundreds of families and vehicles stranded in snow were rescued successfully and the operation was ongoing to rescue more.

The Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force dispatched rescue teams to save the travellers, said the military’s media wing on January 22.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the rescue operation was under taken early morning at 3:15 AM under extreme weather conditions and the marooned tourists, who called for help through the media, were shifted to safer place in Murree and Kalabagh.

The teams, carrying food items and medicine were sent in support of civil administration to assist the Quick Response Force and Rescue 1122 teams in the rescue operation.

Roads at Tauheedabad in Nathia Gali were blocked due to heavy snowfall which resulted in many vehicles breaking down.

