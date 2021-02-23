Woman’s body found almost month after husband ‘chucked’ her into canal

UCH SHARIF: The body of a woman whose husband allegedly threw her into the Abbasia Link Canal some 28 days ago has been recovered on Tuesday according to the rescue officials, ARY News reported.

The details of the event confirmed by police say the man had chucked his wife into the canal following an argument earlier last month.

Her body had been missing ever since as the rescue team until now failed to recover her.

In a separate case to have emerged earlier today from Punjab, at least 13 people of a single family attempted on Tuesday self-immolation after spraying upon themselves gasoline before Police claimed to reach the scene and salvaged the family from jaws of possible death, ARY News reported.

It is within the remits of Shaher Sultan that the incident eventuated earlier today wherein a man with his wife, four other female members, and seven minors, attempted to set themselves ablaze but the security officials reportedly reached the scene to rescue the family.

According to the family head Shehzad, he sought to file a complaint against his in-laws over some dispute, uncertain at the moment, but since police impeded his plea he resorted to a suicide attempt with his entire family.

Later the police booked Shehzad himself for terrorizing public and attempted suicide both of which are criminal offenses.

