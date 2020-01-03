Rescue, relief operations underway in quake-hit areas of Astore: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army, in collaboration with civil administration of Gilgit-Baltistan, is carrying out relief and rescue operation in quake-hit areas of Astore, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, Army helicopters, engineers, Doctors and paramedics are busy in providing comfort to stranded population affected by earthquake in the area.

Road leading to Astore valley has been opened for traffic, ISPR said and added that telecom services has been restored in the quake-hit areas.

Ration and cooked food is being provided to the victims while doctors and paramedics are providing necessary medical care, read the statement.

Earlier on December 31, aftershocks of the Monday night’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake had continued in Gilgit and adjoining areas.

The tremors yesterday had also jolted Mingora, Swat and other areas. The people had passed their night in extreme cold weather in open spaces out of fear of the aftershocks.

The earthquake had triggered landslides in the region at various points which had blocked strategic Karakoram Highway and other roads. The highway had remained blocked near Murtazaabad, Nilt Nagar and Sost after landslides hit it, the police department of the region had said.

