Research culture should be promoted in medical institutions:  President Alvi   

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that culture of research should be promoted in all medical education institutions.

Talking to Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid, who called on him in Islamabad, the president said that all the issues being faced by these institutions including De’montmorency College Of Dentistry should be resolved on priority basis in order to ensure quality education to the students.

According to a statement released from his office, President Arif Alvi emphasised that providing standard medical care to the people is one of the foremost duty of the government.

“Our medical sector has been facing numerous challenges which need to resolved on priority basis,” he said. The president underscored that stunting, malnutrition and inadequate child spacing are hampering the healthy growth of our children while high infant mortality rate in our country is also very alarming .

Arif Alvi said that several problems can be resolved by focusing on the principles of hygiene and prevention. He underlined that federal and provincial governments should work in complete liaison to provide relief to masses.

Comments

comments