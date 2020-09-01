Reshuffle made in Punjab’s bureaucracy, police

LAHORE: A reshuffle was made in Punjab’s bureaucracy and police as the government transferred senior officers on different positions on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has notified the transfers of deputy commissioners (DCs) of five districts including Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Toba Tek Singh.

Tariq Ali Basra has been appointed as DC Mandi Bahauddin, Umar Javed as DC Toba Tek Singh, Owais Mushtaq as DC Sahiwal and Saif Anwar Jara as DC Gujrat, according to the notification.

Moreover, the hierarchy of the provincial police department was also reshuffled as 20 officers have been transferred in the latest decision taken by the Punjab government.

Umar Salamat has been appointed as DPO Gujrat, whereas, the predecessor Tauseef Haider was given the charge of AIG Inquiries. DPO Khushaab Rana Shoaib Mehmood was appointed as SSP Operations Rawalpindi.

DPO Chiniot Husnain Haider is appointed as district police officer (DPO) Hafizabad and the predecessor Bilal Iftikhar is given charge of SP Security Lahore. SSP Operations Faisalabad Ali Raza is deputed as DPO Mandi Bahauddin and SSP RIB Najeebur Rehman is appointed as DPO Pakpattan.

DPO Pakpattan Sahibzada Bilal is transferred as SSP Headquarters Farooqabad, SP Police Training Schools Abdul Wahab as SP Investigation Punjab, Naseebullah Khan as SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

SSP CTD Ahmed Muhiuddin is directed to report Central Police Office (CPO), whereas, Rifat Hyder Bukhari is appointed as SP Security Special Branch, Hasan Afzal as CTO Faisalabad who was performing duties as the superintendent police of Security Special Branch.

Zafar Buzdar Battalion Commander Multan is appointed as SP Special Branch, DPO Layyah Hasan Iqbal as DPO Muzaffargarh and Nadeem Abbas as DPO Layyah.

Comments

comments