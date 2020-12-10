The residents of China’s Shuozhou filmed the unusual occurrence of bright pink-coloured water pouring into their sinks after turning on their taps.

The footages were captured at a residential building of a local middle school where the teachers and their families reside. The videos of the pink tap water pouring out of their kitchen and bathroom taps have drawn attention online and widely being shared on Chinese social media.

Following the incident, the local authorities commenced an investigation into the matter after the spokesperson of the school confirmed the incident. The spokesperson added that the tap water on the campus remained normal.

A staff member told Chinese video news outlet Pear that it happened a day or two days ago and they don’t really know the reason for the liquid with the fluorescent shade pouring out their taps.

An official from the Shuozhou City Administration told reporters that results have not come out yet and expressed hopes the probe findings will be collected in next few days, quoted Dailymail UK.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media platforms which showed that tap water being set on fire by a lighter as the resident said her household had gaseous and ‘oily’ running water for ‘three to four years’.

The phenomenon—reportedly affecting more than 100 households—was caused by natural gas seepage into the potable water supply, which is pumped from groundwater 4,500 feet below, the Dawa District Publicity Department said.

Despite residents’ claims that the phenomenon had been ongoing for several years, the local government said the flammable tap water appeared following recent improvements to a groundwater storage device.

Local residents have been supplied with alternate water sources while remedial work continues, the publicity office said, adding that it was still trying to determine liability for the mistake.

The city of Panjin is known for its natural gas reservoirs.

