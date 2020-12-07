PPP yet to decide on resignations from assemblies: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has not yet decided regarding tendering resignations from the assemblies, ARY NEWS reported quoting Sindh government spokesman and provincial Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab.

“We have not yet decided regarding resignations,” the provincial adviser said adding that the matter would be taken up during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the PPP, which is not yet to be convened.

The remarks from Murtaza Wahab has cast aspersions over any decision regarding en masse resignations from the assemblies during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on October 08 (tomorrow).

Murtaza Wahab further clarified that even PDM has not yet decided regarding resignations and any decision on the matter would be made after consultation as per democratic norms.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) summit meeting, scheduled on December 08, will be held at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad.

The heads of all constituent parties of the opposition alliance will attend the session, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will ensure their presence via the video link, sources said.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had quarantined himself after diagnosed coronavirus positive, after recent negative reports of the virus, is also expected to attend the meeting, sources said.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will also attend the opposition meeting that will take decisions about the PMD’s scheduled public meeting in Lahore on December 13.

The session is expected to decide the future course of action of the alliance, including en masse resignations from the assemblies and other options in the movement.

After Lahore’s opposition rally the alliance could decide about a march to Islamabad in January, they added.

