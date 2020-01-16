Federal Minister for Information Technology tenders his resignation

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui tendered his resignation from the post of Federal Minister for Information Technology on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The minister tendered his resignation and had it dispatched to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan seeking approval.

The minister has requested the prime minister for urgent approval of his resignation.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on January 12, announced that he was resigning as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards the removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

Siddiqui, however, said his party would not withdraw support for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

