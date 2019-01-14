Responsible media plays key role in national development: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that responsible media plays key role in national development and creating awareness among the masses.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday, PM Imran said that a civilized and responsible society did not allow broadcasting rumors and fake news.

He said that the government in collaboration with media would expose the fake propaganda pertaining to media policies. The prime minister underscored the need of close relations with the media to curb the fake news.

PM Imran directed the information ministry to play an active role to inform the masses about the government policies. He said that the government was moving ahead according to its manifesto and added that soon their policies would bear fruit and a golden era would begin in the county.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and heads of different departments were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan, December 18, had said that the government would facilitate media in every possible manner towards discharge of its professional obligations.

Talking to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, who called on him at his office, PM Imran had said that the government fully believes in freedom of expression and the critical role of an independent, vibrant and responsible media towards socio-economic development of the country.

