‘Those who martyred innocent people in Model Town being made accountable’

model town

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said those who martyred innocent people in Model Town are being held accountable.

In a series of tweets, she said the statements of state terrorism by those who patronized the elements like Gullu Butt is simply ridiculous.

In another tweet, Dr Awan said the removal of Shahbaz Sharif from the office of Chairman Public Accounts Committee and appointment of the new parliamentary leader shows distrust of his party on his leadership.

It may be noted that last week, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had announced his decision to quit as chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

