‘Those who martyred innocent people in Model Town being made accountable’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said those who martyred innocent people in Model Town are being held accountable.

In a series of tweets, she said the statements of state terrorism by those who patronized the elements like Gullu Butt is simply ridiculous.

گلوبٹ کے سرپرستوں کے منہ سے ریاستی دہشتگردی کی بات سنگین مذاق ہے۔آپ شاید ماڈل ٹاؤن میں ہونے والی بدترین دہشتگردی بھول چکے ہیں۔معصوم شہیدوں کی آہوں اور سسکیوں نے عرش ہلا دیا،ماڈل ٹاؤن میں نہتے عوام پر گولیاں برسانے والے اللہ کی پکڑ میں آ رہے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 3, 2019

In another tweet, Dr Awan said the removal of Shahbaz Sharif from the office of Chairman Public Accounts Committee and appointment of the new parliamentary leader shows distrust of his party on his leadership.

شہباز صاحب! پبلک اکاؤنٹس کمیٹی کی سربراہی سے فراغت اور نئے پارلیمانی لیڈر کا تقرر آپ کی پارٹی کا آپ کے دماغی چیمبر پر عدم اعتماد ہے۔ ہمیں اندازہ ہے کہ جب تک سلمان شہباز اور داماد علی عمران واپس آکر دھیلے اور دمڑی کا جواب نہیں دیتے آپ کے چیمبر پر بوجھ رہے گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 3, 2019

It may be noted that last week, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had announced his decision to quit as chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

