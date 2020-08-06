Restaurants, cinemas and gyms to reopen from August 10: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Thursday said that government has decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms from August 10 after a closure of nearly five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), Asad Umar said that all educational institutions across the country would reopen from September 15. “A Covid-19 situation would be reviewed on September 7 before reopening of schools,” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said restrictions on already operational trains and airlines will be lifted in October.

Marriage halls will be allowed to function from 15th of September whereas beauty parlors will be allowed to open from 10th of this month, announced Asad Umar.

The minister said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the recently allowed businesses will be finalised in the next few days.

Talking about tourism spots, Asad Umar announced that all tourist spots and hotels in the country will reopen on August 8.

The government has also given permission to hold events for non-contact sports from August 10, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that all restaurants, shopping malls and shops were closed following the lockdown imposed in the country in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 19,770 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,035.

19,770 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 256,058 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far. In 735 hospitals across the country 1365 COVID-19 patients have been admitted.

