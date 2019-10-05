Restrictions, communication blackout in Kashmir enters 62nd day

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the sufferings of the people of Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue unabated as restrictions and communications blockade entered 62nd day on Saturday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the continued gag on communications means in the valley is badly affecting common people especially the lives of those professionals dependent on the internet, students and journalists.

Life in the occupied territory remains crippled due to heavy presence of Indian troops dotting the roads and streets. All shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions are closed while traffic is off the roads. The shortage of essential commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines due to blockade is adding to the miseries of the residents.

Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi had put occupied Kashmir under military siege on August 5 this year when it repealed the special status of the territory.

Meanwhile, Indian police in its continued crackdown arrested four more persons including a Hurriyat leader and a religious scholar in Kishtwar and Doda districts. Over 20 persons have been arrested by the police during last 4 days in these districts.

