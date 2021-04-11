DASKA: The Returning Officer on Sunday issued the official result of the by election in NA-75 Daska won by PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nosheen Iftikhar returned successful in the contest with 110076 votes, the RO said. The runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, bagged 93,433 votes.

Ms. Iftikhar talking to media outside the office of the returning officer, congratulated the people of the constituency for her election. “I am determined to serve the people,” she said.

“Don’t sacrifice human lives in greed of power,” addressing to the rival candidate Asjad Malhi she said. “Thanks for your congratulations, I will pay visit to your home along with the basket of sweets,” addressing to Malhi, she further said.

Earlier, Ali Asjad Malhi in a video statement, released on his Twitter account, congratulated Nosheen Iftikhar for winning the polls. The PTI candidate also extended ‘felicitation’ to the ECP while accusing it of stealing his election.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz congratulated supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the party’s victory in NA-75 by-polls.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

