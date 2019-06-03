KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Tuesday evening for sighting of Shawwal moon, said the committee’s chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Monday.

He in a statement said the committee will announce the sighting of the crescent of next lunar month.

Mufti Muneeb said decision about the start of a new lunar month could be made only after sighting of the moon.

The committee chairman will chair the moon sighting session after Maghrib prayers in Karachi. Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet in Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, while the district bodies will meet at their respective headquarters on the day.

The committee will announce whether the moon of 1st Shawwal sighted or not on Ramazan 29. Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Met Office had earlier predicted that Shawwal moon will be sighted on June 04 and Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday June 05.

“There is strong probability of sighting of the Shawwal moon on Ramazan 29 (June 04),” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

The Shawwal moon will born on June 03 (Ramazan 28) at 3:02 PM and will be four hours and 16 minutes old at the sunset of the 28th Ramazan.

The moon will be 28 hours and 16 minutes old on June 04 that is the 29th of Ramazan and can be sighted for at least one hour after sunset, the weather department said.

The Ministry of Science has prepared Lunar Calendar for five years having details from Year 2019 to 2024.

According to the lunar calendar Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on June 05 and Eid ul Azha on August 12 this year.

