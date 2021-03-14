Body formed to review cancelled pilot licences cases

KARACHI: The federal government on Sunday constituted a three-member board to review the cancelled pilot licences cases referred by the courts and the director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY News reported.

According to the details, Aviation Division Joint Secretary Mir Hassan Naqvi will head the “Board of Review, while CAA Additional Director Captain Zia Khan and PAF’s Wing Commander Muhammad Taimur Hussain will be members of the body.

In a letter to CAA DG, Sheikh Noor Muhammad Deputy Secretary CAA said, ” The federal government has been pleased to constitute a “board of review” comprising following to review the cancelled pilot licences cases referred by the courts and the DG CAA under Rule 343 of CARs,1994.”

“PCAA is requested to submit all the cases of the pilots who have requested their cancellation order to be reviewed by a Board of Review under Rule 343 of CARs, 1994 to this division,” read the letter.

Read More: FIA grills senior CAA official in pilot licenses scam

Earlier on March 7, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had expanded the sphere of investigations in suspicious licenses of pilots and interrogated a senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to sources privy to the matter, the corporate crime circle of the FIA had interrogated the Senior Additional Director (IT) Tahir Umar besides also spending two days in the IT sector of the CAA.

