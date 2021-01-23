South Africa tour of Pakistan: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the first Test match to be played between Pakistan and South Africa starting from January 26-30 here at National Stadium Karachi.

According to a revised plan issued by traffic police, the route from Hassan Square to National Stadium has been closed for commuters.

Hassan Square fly-over:

The fly-over will be closed for the general public from Liqauatabad which will be diverted to University Road. The traffic will be diverted towards New Town from Hassan Square bridge.

Karsaz Road:

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards the stadium. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Millennium:

Dalmia road will remain open for small vehicles from to Stadium Signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

New Town:

The University Road/New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Heavy Traffic:

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad Number 10 and Hassan Square, whereas, it will be closed from PP Chowrangi to University Road; Karsaz to National Stadium; Millennium to New Town.

Comments

comments