ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Reza Baqir as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after Tariq Bajwa stepped down as the country’s top financial officer last night, ARY News reported.

Dr Baqir is currently serving as the Resident Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Egypt.

He has also served as Mission Chief of IMF in Romania and Bulgaria and has over 16 years of experience in financial management with IMF and the World Bank.

He has been appointed for three years from the date of his joining, a notification issued by Finance Division on Saturday read.

Meanwhile, the government appointed Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Dr Memon is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Finance Division. He belongs to Customs Group of Pakistan Civil Service.

Earlier in the day, ARY News had reported Dr Baqir and Dr Memon as top contenders for the posts of Governor SBP and Chairman FBR.

The government, on Friday night, had asked SBP governor Tariq Bajwa to step down from his post whereas Chairman FBR Dr Jahanzeb Khan was removed.

Sources said that unsatisfactory financial and revenue management led to the end of both officers’ stints.

