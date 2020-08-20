RHC meets today to sight Muharram-ul-Haram moon

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet today (Thursday) for Muharram-ul-Haram moon sighting, ARY News reported.

Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would hold the meeting in Karachi after Asr prayers.

The meeting of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Muharram moon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has already said that there is a good chance of moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram on August 20 (Today).

The weather department in its statement said that the new moon of Muharram, 1442 AH, will born on crossing conjunction point at 07:42 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on August 19.

Punjab seeks suspension of cellular services on 9, 10 Muharram

Therefore, according to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the moon of Muharram on the evening of August 20 i.e. on 29th of Zilhij, 1441 AH.

In Islamic lunar calendar Muharram is the first month of the year thus the new year begins with sighting of the crescent of this month.

