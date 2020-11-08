You can now live out ‘Lord of the Rings’ dreams in ‘hobbit homes’

Hobbit homes in Rhode Island offer Lord of the Rings enthusiasts the opportunity to live out their Middle Earth fantasies.

Richmond’s The Preserve at Boulder Hills Club and Residences said the hobbit homes based on those used by the hobbits in the Lord of the Rings book by J.R.R. Tolkien have been under construction for 36 months.

Two of them are now complete and ready to ready to be rented for events, the sports club with luxury residential housing said.

“We will have five hobbit homes,” Paul Mihailides, chairman of the club said. “These are under construction two are completed. They are always themed, right now the themed hobbit house is the pumpkin patch which will also be decorated for Thanksgiving and then Christmas and we actually do it in spring too with tulips.”

Daniel Hostettler, the president of the Ocean House Management Club, which looks after resort operations for The Preserve, said the houses can be rented for groups of up to eight people to hold parties, dinners, and other events.

The rentals start at $660 and get more expensive as the number of guests grows.

“I think with COVID this is going to be a huge hit, absolutely,” he said. “This is an opportunity to dine with a group of friends, or your family, in a private atmosphere with your own server taking care of you.”

