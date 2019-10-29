Rice exports soar by over 50 per cent in first quarter of FY20

ISLAMABAD: Rice exports from the country during first quarter of current fiscal year increased by 50.7 per cent to $470 million as compared to the same period in last year, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 839,356 metric tons of rice worth $470.584 million was exported during the first quarter (July-September 2019) of the current fiscal year. However, 551.586 metric tons of rice valuing $312.1 million was exported during the same period in 2018-19

The statics revealed that the country earned $275.915 million by exporting rice other then basmati, as about 226,983 metric tons of above mentioned commodity exported 423,917 metric tons valuing $179.981 million of same period of last year.

PBS further said that the country also exported 34,090 metric tons of fish valuing $79.549 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, fruits and vegetables exports registered 10.20 per cent and 21.11 per cent growth respectively. Pakistan earned $111.338 by exporting about 131,762 metric tons of fruits, where as $38.459 million by exporting 145675 metric tons of vegetables, read the statement.

Earlier on July 4, an Iranian delegation led by Minister for Industries, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani had called on Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

During the first session of 8th Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee, the adviser had informed the Iranian delegation that bilateral trade between the two countries was not up to the available potential and urged the Iranian side to take necessary steps to remove non-trade barriers so that real potential of bilateral trade could be released.

