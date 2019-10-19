Rickshaw driver tortures woman to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A rickshaw driver on Saturday evening tortured a woman to death at her house in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the driver allegedly entered the woman’s hose in Surjani Town and subjected her to brutal torture.

کراچی میں رکشہ ڈرائیور نے خاتون سواری کو قتل کردیا کراچی میں رکشہ ڈرائیور نے خاتون سواری کو قتل کردیا — خاتون کو قتل کیا خود بھی زخمی ہوگیا — رکشہ ڈرائیور مقتولہ کی بیٹیوں کو پک اینڈ ڈراپ دیتا تھا#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, October 19, 2019

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the spot, police said and added that the driver also injured himself with a knife after being identified by the woman’s daughters and the local residents.

Police, after being informed, rushed to the scene and took the driver into custody in injured condition. The driver was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment while rescue officials shifted the woman’s body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officials said that the rickshaw driver used to provide pick and drop facility to the woman’s daughters and added that they were investigating the motives behind the murder.

Comments

comments