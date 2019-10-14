Rickshaws get truck art makeover ahead of #RoyalVisitPakistan

Rickshaws on the streets of Lahore and Rawalpindi gets a makeover as Pakistan is all set to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the country on royal visit.

Taking to Twitter, the British High Commission in Pakistan shared a video showing preparations in full swing.

Rickshaw, a popular method of travelling in cities, has been adorned with truck art and flags of the two countries with the hashtag #RoyalVisitPakistan to welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Check out the #RoyalVisitPakistan rickshaws on the roads of Rawalpindi and Lahore. Welcome to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/3LKxB2LYe8 — UKinPakistan🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@ukinpakistan) October 12, 2019

UK envoy Thomas Drew believes the Cambridge’s will “get a very warm welcome”. He said that the royal couple’s visit would showcase how Pakistan is “a forward looking country”.

The couple would like to see the “breadth and depth” of the country, said Drew, adding that the duo would see “the modern leafy capital in Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside of the north and the rugged border region of the west”.

We’re in the final countdown to the arrival in Pakistan of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Here is a flavour of what to expect. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/zvg0MkTkNa — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) October 13, 2019

“There’s a real sense of buzz and anticipation for their visit,” he added.

The royal couple will be arriving today (Monday) in the country for their four-day stay. It’s the first royal visit to the country in more than 13 years.

Earlier, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla toured the country in 2006.

