Rider of food delivery service arrested for supplying liquor in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A rider of a renowned food delivery service arrested over charges of supplying liquor in Peshawar, said police on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a rider of the food delivery service was apprehended red-handed with six liquor bottles. He was supplying the bottles in the area of Hayatabad.

A case has been registered against the rider, while bottles have been seized. Further investigation was underway in this context, said the local police.

Earlier, citizens had apprehended two suspected muggers who used to loot people in disguise as food delivery boys from the Gulshan-e-Jamal area of the city.

According to police, the citizens arrested the suspected muggers as they were trying to flee after depriving a citizen of his valuables in the Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood.

“They were beaten up by the enraged mob and later handed over to police,” they had said adding that two pistols, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

