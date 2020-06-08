Govt approves risk allowance for medics fighting COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As a token of recognition of their dauntless bravery, the federal government on Monday approved special risk allowance for the health professionals performing coronavirus duties, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the government has allocated Rs480 million for the special risk allowance to encourage the frontline warriors in the fight against the COVID-19.

The special risk allowance, equal to one-month basic salary, will be provided to 3,234 health professionals performing coronavirus duties at the federal government’s hospitals.

The sources said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the risk allowance on the recommendation of the Health Ministry.

Read More: Sindh doctors, paramedics fighting COVID-19 to get special allowance

Earlier on April 28, Sindh government had decided to provide a special allowance to the employees of the provincial health ministry in acknowledgement of their services during COVID-19 pandemic.

A summary in this regard had been forwarded to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah from the secretary health for final nod.

The ministry had said that the services of the doctors while tackling the pandemic were extra ordinary and therefore they should be given an extra allowance for it.

Other paramedical staff had also played its pivotal role in dealing with the COVID-19, the summary had said while also recommending a special allowance for them.

Comments

comments