LAHORE: River Indus has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage with a flow of 5,69,600 cusecs, Flood Forecasting Division said in its fresh bulletin on flood situation on Thursday.

The outflow of the river at Guddu has been measured at 540,700 cusecs according to the report. The inflow in Indus could be between 530,000 to 565,000 cusecs in next 24 hours.

Indus has been in medium to high flood at Sukkur Barrage with recorded inflow of water 4,89,200 cusecs in the morning and outflow at 4,46,500 cusecs.

The inflow in the river could remain between 4,90,000 to 5,20,000 cusecs at Sukkur Barrage in the next 24 hours, according to the report.

The danger level at Sukkur Barrage could start when the water graph reaches to 7,00,000 cusecs and above.

The river has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow measured 2,12,600 cusecs and discharge of water, 2,06,500 cusecs.

A flood alert has been issued to vacate the Katcha area along the banks of Indus in Sukkur, authorities said.

A report from Khairpur said that the high flood in Indus at Guddu could reach to likely flood flow of 6,00,000 cusecs.

According to early report rising water in the river in Khairpur’s katcha area submerged over 200 villages and residents in vulnerable areas of Gambat, Pir Goth, Sobho Dero and other areas moving to safer places on self-help basis without any support from the local administration.

According to earlier reports four children had drowned in flooded areas as people stranded in water facing severe hardships. Several link roads have been submerged interrupting land link with main cities.

At least two dead bodies were retrieved from the Indus River when a boat carrying 18 passengers capsized in Khairpur on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in Pir Goth, where 18 persons of Mor Jhabar village were migrating to a safer place due to flood in the Indus River.

The search and rescue operation was underway to retrieve other 16 missing persons.

Comments

comments