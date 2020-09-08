River Indus in high flood at Guddu, water level still surging

LAHORE: River Indus has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage, citing the flood forecasting department, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The inflow of water in Indus has reached to 5,50,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage and the water level continuously rising at the point, according to the water record.

The inflow of water in Indus at Sukkur Barrage in has been 4,40,000 cusecs as the river said to be in medium flood.

Sindh Irrigation Department earlier issued an alert for high flood in River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The high flood stream in Indus will pass through Guddu Barrage between September 08 to 09, and at Sukkur Barrage between nine to 10 September, the irrigation department said.

The water in River Indus is expected to rise further to the high flood level at Sukkur Barrage from Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Indus has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage and the inflow of river gauged at 3,78,000 cusecs, according to the irrigation authorities.

The inflow of Indus at Tarbela Dam on the receding side with water flow at 1,65,000 cusecs, according to water authorities.

Meanwhile, inflow of Jhelum River at Mangla Dam has dropped to 40,000 cusecs.

The worst flood disaster in the history of 80 years of Pakistan occurred in July 2010 following heavy monsoon rains. In Sindh, the Indus River burst its banks near Sukkur on 8 August, submerging several settlements in its path.

According to government data, the super flood in the country in year 2010, directly affected about 20 million people, mostly by destruction of property, livelihood and infrastructure, with a death toll of close to 2,000.

