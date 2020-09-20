River Indus in medium flood at Kotri Barrage

LAHORE: The Indus River has been in medium flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data of Flood Forecasting Division.

The water level rising in the river at Kotri Barrage with an inflow of 3,00,600 cusecs and outflow of water 2,83,900 cusecs from the barrage, according to fresh update of the flood data.

The water flow could remain between 2,90,000 to 3,05,000 cusecs in river at Kotri in the next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

According to fresh figures the floodwater stream has entered in receding phase at Kotri.

The water level in Indus has dropped and normalized at Guddu and Sukkur barrages in upper Sindh.

The inflow of Indus at Guddu Barrage has been 1,15,100 cusecs, while the water discharge has been recorded 84,000 cusecs.

According to the FFD data, the inflow of Indus at Sukkur Barrage has been 99,000 cusecs, while the outflow of water from the barrage has been 69,400 cusecs.

The main flood flow in in Indus River now passing through the Kotri Barrage moving downstream to the delta to fall in the Arabian Sea.

Amid flooding in Indus large number of people in katcha area, along the banks of the river were forced to evacuate from their homes to safer places, according to reports.

