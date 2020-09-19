SUKKUR: The water level in Indus River at Kotri Barrage has been in medium flood, citing the Flood Control Room ARY News reported on Saturday.

The water level rising in the river at Kotri Barrage with an inflow of 3,00,415 cusecs and outflow of water 2,83,910 cusecs from the barrage, according to a fresh update of the flood.

The water flow could remain between 3,00,000 to 3,10,000 in river in the next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting Division data.

The water level in Indus has dropped and normalized at Guddu and Sukkur barrages in upper Sindh.

According to the Flood Control Room (FCR), the inflow of Indus at Sukkur Barrage has been 1,34,040 cusecs, while the water discharge has been recorded 1,16,600 cusecs.

The inflow of Indus at Guddu Barrage has been 1,29,415 cusecs, while the water discharge has been recorded 1,03,325 cusecs.

The water level still rising in Indus River at Kotri Barrage. The main flood flow in the river now passing through the Barrage moving downstream to the delta to fall in the Arabian Sea.

Amid flooding in Indus large number of people in katcha area, along the banks of the river were forced to evacuate from their homes to safer places, according to reports.

