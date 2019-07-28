River Kabul in medium flood at Warsak: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that River Kabul flowing in medium flood at Warsak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Amid rainfalls in catchment area Kabul river has been in medium flood at Warsak with 54,259 cusecs, while the river is also at medium flood at Nowshera with 91,700 cusecs water flow.

Moreover, Adezai river also been flowing in medium flood at Charsadda road with 45,900 cusecs, the PDMA said in its statement on the rivers’ situation in the province.

The flow of River Swat at Daral Headworks presently recorded at 16,507 cusecs, while the river flowing at Khawazakhela point with 15,990 cusecs, the PDMA statement said.

Other rivers in the province were flowing normal.

A wet spell continuing across the country with widespread thunderstorm and rain of moderate to heavy intensity with very heavy falls at scattered places over upper catchment areas of all major rivers.

As a result, low to medium level flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab including hill torrents of DG Khan Division (Punjab), the Flood Forecasting Division earlier said.

Monsoon currents are likely to affect Southern Sindh from 28th July (today) which may cause moderate to heavy rains in Southern Sindh.

