WATCH: Another river mysteriously turns red in Russia  

MOSCOW: One more river suddenly turned beetroot red after a major incidence of contamination in Kemerovo, Russia.

According to the details, Iskitimka River turned red after the incidence of contamination by a mystery pollutant in industrial Kemerovo city.

Environmental officials said the red-coloured water was from a blocked drain. However the chemical that caused the ominous discolouration is still under investigation.

Kemerovo Deputy Governor said, “The city storm drainage system is a possible source of contaminated water.” Police were seeking to ‘identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice’, he added.

It was unclear if there were health risks to people in the city of half a million people, Mail Online reported.

A resident said, “It’s like borscht soup, but probably more poisonous. The water looks toxic.” One commented, “There are no ducks in the river, all are on the bank.”

Earlier, the Gvozdnya River suddenly turned red. Similarly, the blame was put on ‘waste waters’ flowing from drainage pipes.

A river in Naro-Fominsk in western Russia had also turned red after a chemical release.

