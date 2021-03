River water talks: Pakistan officials to leave for India today

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan’s water officials will leave for New Delhi on Monday (today) for a two-day meeting of the Permanent Commission on Indus Waters, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s eight-member delegation to be led by Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah will hold talks with India’s Water Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Saxena on March 23 and 24 in the Indian capital.

The previous session of talks was held in Lahore, two years ago. Pakistan will present its objections over India’s contentious water projects on Chenab river, sources said.

Pakistan have objections with regard to four contentious Indian hydro electric projects including Pakal Dul and Ratle power project.

In the previous round of talks in Lahore, officials from both countries had failed to gain any progress over the river water dispute and had ended in a stalemate.

The Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was formed under the Indus Water Treaty which includes Indus commissioners of both countries. The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, had been reserved for India whereas western rivers, namely Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, are for Pakistan.

The dispute arises over the Indian claims that it has unrestricted rights to develop hydroelectric power projects on the western rivers.

