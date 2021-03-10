British Pakistani Riz Ahmed bags two BAFTA nominations

English actor and musician Riz Ahmed landed three BAFTA nods in a notably diverse year for The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, reported BBC.

Ahmed shared the news on his personal Instagram, thanking the academy for their recognition of his roles in Sound of Metal and Mogul Mowgli. “Both these stories are so close to my heart I can’t even explain. We made them against the odds with a lot of love, and to see that love coming back is an incredible feeling,” he wrote.

“Stories, especially these ones, remind us that even when we feel most alone, we’re in it together – and there’s something that connects us beyond our different or changing circumstances. It’s a message I hope we can hold onto right now. ”

Riz Ahmed also gave a special shout-out to Sound of Metal director Darius Marder and the cast and crew. He also thanked “the members of the Deaf community who welcomed, educated, and guided me.”

For his Mogul Mowgli team, Ahmed wrote: “Thank you to Bassam Tariq for your vision, Aly Khan, Nabhaan Rizwan, Anjana Vasan, Aiysha Hart, Jeff mirza, Sudha and all our incredible cast, our incredible crew, our producers…”

Mogul Mowgli, produced and written by Riz Ahmed, is nominated in the Outstanding British Film category, while Ahmed himself is nominated in the Leading Actor category for his role in Sound of Metal.

