Road accident leaves five dead in DI Khan

DI Khan accident

DI Khan: At least five people were killed and several sustained injuries in a road accident, took place at Daraban road near Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to head-on collision between bus and Hiace van, resulting in the killing of three people.

The rescue officials reached the site and shifted injured to a nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident that took place in DI Khan.

Read More:12 die as speeding vehicle rams into Islamabad Toll Plaza

Earlier, on November 25, at least eight people were killed and several sustained injuries in a road accident in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred due to a head-on collision between bus and trailer.

The over speed bus was going towards Mardan from Karachi. The injured ones were shifted to the nearby hospital while further investigation is underway.

