Road accident kills two, injures five in Attock

ATTOCK: Two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries on Sunday as a passenger van and an oil tanker collided near Fateh Jung, Attock.

As per details, the accident was met at Rawalpindi-Kohat road, killing two people on the spot and injuring other five.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility, where condition of two injured is said to critical according to the doctors.

It may be noted that last month, in a separate road crash at the Fateh Jung road, four people lost their lives and 10 others were wounded as a dumper rammed into a van.

Earlier, on March 30, at least seven people, including six female students, died while two others suffered injuries when a speeding bus rammed into a rickshaw near Sarai Muhajir, Bhakkar.

According to police, the girls were on their way home after appearing in the examinations when the bus crashed into the rickshaw near a petrol pump in Sarai Muhajir.

The deceased were identified as Iqra Rafiq, Sawera Shafiq, Ifat Ahmed, Mariyam Ashraf, Mehreen Yaqoob, Sobia Arshad, and rickshaw driver Imran.

