Road accident leaves four dead in Sehwan Sharif

SEHWAN: At least four people died and 11 others sustained injuries in an accident In Sehwan Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to head-on collision among two cars at Indus highway near Bhan Saeedabad, resulting in the killing of four people.

The dead bodies and injured have been shifted to civil hospital Sehwan.

On November 12, at least six members of a family, including children and women were killed in a deadly road accident in Badin.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police sources said that the ill-fated family was travelling in their car when the vehicle overturned near Talhar area of Badin.

The officials said that probably, over speeding was the cause behind the accident.

