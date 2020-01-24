Road accident leaves three dead, 10 injured in Hub

HUB: At least three people died and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Hub, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to head-on collision among passenger bus and a truck near Gaddani morr in Hub, resulting in the killing of three people.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to nearby medical facility.

On January 7, three people were killed in separate incidents of road accidents across the city.

According to rescue sources, a dumper had collided with a motorcycle at the Super Highway road near Jamali Bridge, killing the rider at the spot. He was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident two people lost their lives during an accident in Landhi area of the city. The incident occurred in Landhi block 2, killing two youngsters.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained yet and the rescue sources only identified them by their ages. One of the victim was an 18-year-old boy while the other was 22-year-old.

