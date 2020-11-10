Road accidents claimed 122 lives in last five months in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 122 people including 100 motorcyclists lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi during the last five months, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the rash driving of heavy vehicles including dumpers, trailers and water tankers has claimed 122 lives in the last five months in the metropolis.

From June to September 79 motorcyclists including children were crushed to death, while in October this year, 21 motorcyclists lost their lives in different road crashes in the city.

The increasing number of road accidents in the city is raising questions about the implementation of the Road Safety Action plan.

Read more: Speeding dumper crushes three youngsters to death in Nooriabad

Earlier this year, speakers at a seminar held in Karachi had highlighted the gravity of road safety issues in the country and said that Pakistan topped the list of Asian countries having the highest number of deaths in road traffic accidents whereas Karachi ranked fourth in these kinds of deaths in the world.

They had also pointed out that the annual loss the city suffered due to road accidents was estimated to be Rs47.8 billion.

Comments

comments