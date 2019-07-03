ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s joint venture for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims ‘Road To Makkah’ to get underway soon as migrant registration systems installed on airport, ARY News reported.

The program will allow Pakistani Hajj hopefuls to register themselves for the holy pilgrimage and its immigration procedure.

8 more immigration officers arrived at Islamabad International Airport today adding to the tally of 60 officers based on the amalgamation of Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) and Saudi officials.

Under the Road to Makkah project, at least ten immigration counters have been set up at the airport to provide immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

The Saudi Arabia government initiated this project on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A delegation comprising 51 immigration officials of Saudi Arabia paid a visit to these counters to review the arrangements ahead of the beginning of Hajj flight operation.

It is for the first time that Pakistani pilgrims will get immigration and customs facilities at Pakistani airports before heading for Hajj as they will no longer have to go through the immigration process upon arrival at Saudi airports.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri had welcomed the Saudi delegation upon arrival in the country.

He said that after the success of Road to Makkah project in Islamabad, the project will be expanded to include other cities of the country.

The minister appreciated the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in granting this facility to Pakistani pilgrims.

He said the project has started on an experimental basis at Islamabad Airport and later it will be expanded to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, and other cities.

