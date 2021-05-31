Robbers escaping after looting Chinese man meet accident, one dies

LAHORE: Four alleged robbers opened fire at the vehicle of a Chinese national near Raiwind in Lahore on Monday, according to police.

The Chinese man and his driver remained unhurt, the police said, adding the robbers looted a bag containing Rs600,000 in cash, a Rs10 million cheque, and documents from him and sped away.

On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and began investigation to trace the robbers.

While trying to escape, the suspects on a motorcycle crashed into a tractor-trolley, as a result of which one died on the spot while two others got injured.

The police shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital and recovered the looted cash from their possession.

On March 9, shooting at a vehicle in Lyari had left two persons, including a Chinese national, injured. The window glasses of the vehicle shattered in the drive by firing near Kamela Stop in Lyari, according to rescue sources.

“Foreign national injured in the attack has been affiliated with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB),” SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz told ARY News in a chat after initial investigation of the incident. “Foreign citizen who was injured in the shooting, was on a visit of the area when two unidentified motorbike riders opened fire at their vehicle.”

Comments

comments